Miley Cyrus' Occupy Wall Street support song draws criticism

As any Occupy [insert street or city here] protester or organizer might argue, unless you’re wealthy or downright lucky (or, in this case, both… seriously, Universe?), it’s anything but a party in the USA right now.

Still, Miley Cyrus may be showing her support for the movement. Or, at least, her music is being used to do so. A new video — released by something called the Miley Cyrus Rock Mafia (look, I don’t know how to comprehend all of those particular words put together either, PopWatchers) — set to Cyrus’ song titled “Don’t Give Up: It’s a Liberty Walk!” features footage of Occupy rallies from around the world. The video even begins with a message that reads, “This is dedicated to the thousands of people who are standing up for what they believe in.” Watch the video after the jump:

Aside from the fact that Cyrus, as many will point out, is technically part of the rallied-against 1 percent (the 19-year-old singer/actress earned a reported $15 million over the past year), some involved with the Occupy movement are crying foul that her music is associated with the protest, since the star hasn’t showed up at the often violent rallies and protests. Namely, Priscilla Grim, a co-editor of The Occupied Wall Street Journal, who told TMZ.com, “I double dog dare [her] to fight on the front line of economic civil rights at LA City Hall … Revolutionaries occupy, Ms. Cyrus.” (EW reached out to Cyrus’ reps for a comment, who did not respond.)

But not every Occupy member feels the same way about any support from a celebrity. Last month EW spoke with OWS organizer Patrick Bruner, who said the assembly of those fighting against corporate greed were “grateful” to have the support, adding, “We don’t really believe in [the notion of] celebrity. In Liberty Square, we’re all equal.”

In regards to Cyrus, OWS volunteer Shane Patrick talked to EW and said that while Grim’s opinion “is as valid as anyone else’s” in the movement, Cyrus, like all the other stars who have made a stand with Occupy, “is welcome to participate and show her support.”

How do you feel about the”Liberty Walk” video, PopWatchers? Is it effective or hypocritical? Should rally songs be left to the likes of fellow Occupy supporters like Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, and Sean Lennon, or should all artists’ music welcome to be associated with this topic? Share in the comments section below.

Read more:

Miley Cyrus caught on video making a ‘stoner’ joke at her birthday party

Miley Cyrus gets inked for the gays, starts a Twitter war

Occupy Wall Street marches on in NYC: Do protesters feel celebrity support is helping or hurting their cause?