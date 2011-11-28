Antz: Dreamworks

The most revealing thing about Angelina Jolie’s candid chat with 60 Minutes correspondent Bob Simon wasn’t her declaration that “I’m still a bad girl” and that that side of her “belongs to Brad [Pitt],” or that she chose to be in the action flick Salt because she “felt like … getting up and punching something” after giving birth to twins and wearing “a nightgown for about seven months.” Rather, it was her alternative career plans had this whole acting thing not panned out: funeral director.

While talking mainly about her directorial debut for the Bosnian war film, In The Land of Blood and Honey, Jolie also discussed how she’d previously taken courses on how to become a funeral director. “It sounds like this very strange, eccentric, dark thing to do. But, in fact, I lost my grandfather and I was very upset with his funeral. And so, we discussed that maybe there are ways where this whole idea of how somebody passes and how a family deals with this passing and what death is should be addressed in a different way. If this acting thing didn’t work out, that was gonna be my backup,” the Oscar-winner said.

Watch the full interview — in which Jolie speaks openly about her troubled past (“I shouldn’t be here”) and why she gets choked up talking about her late mother (“That’s my soft spot”) — below:

What intrigued you most about Angelina Jolie’s 60 Minutes interview, PopWatchers?

Read more:

Angelina Jolie ’60 Minutes’ interview preview: Watch

Angelina Jolie’s ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ trailer: Watch

Angelina Jolie struggled over title of Bosnian War movie — EXCLUSIVE