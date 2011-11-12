Frank Miller calls Occupy Wall Street protesters 'losers'

In the past two months, dozens of celebrities have voiced their support for the Occupy Wall Street (OWS) movement. Sin City director Frank Miller is definitely not one of them. This past Monday, Miller went to his blog to post his thoughts about OWS, and it seems a feud is about to get as ugly as Basin City itself. Addressing the protestors as “losers” and demanding they “go back to your mommas’ basements and play with your Lords of Warcraft,” Miller wrote to OWS participants:

“The ‘Occupy’ movement, whether displaying itself on Wall Street or in the streets of Oakland (which has, with unspeakable cowardice, embraced it) is anything but an exercise of our blessed First Amendment. ‘Occupy’ is nothing but a pack of louts, thieves, and rapists, an unruly mob, fed by Woodstock-era nostalgia and putrid false righteousness. These clowns can do nothing but harm America.

‘Occupy’ is nothing short of a clumsy, poorly-expressed attempt at anarchy, to the extent that the ‘movement’ – HAH! Some ‘movement’, except if the word ‘bowel’ is attached – is anything more than an ugly fashion statement by a bunch of iPhone, iPad wielding spoiled brats who should stop getting in the way of working people and find jobs for themselves.”

Read the rest of Miller’s post on his blog here. Who’s side are you on, PopWatchers? Are we about to see a battle between Miller and OWS protestors that’s as epic as those in 300?

