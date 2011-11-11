The Conquest

Lisa Schwarzbaum
November 11, 2011 at 05:00 AM EST

The Conquest

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
runtime
105 minutes
Limited Release Date
11/11/11
distributor
Music Box Films
We gave it a B+

Nicolas Sarkozy could fight his way to the presidency of France, but he was powerless to keep his wife, Cécilia, from leaving him for another man. That’s the truth-based nub of this mischievous backstairs dramatization, all the juicier for being presented with such seeming French refinement. Denis Podalydés makes an excellent Sarko, playing tough with the French political system in ways American strategist Karl Rove would approve. B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now