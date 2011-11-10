Ricky Gervais and Golden Globes: Together again?

Ricky Gervais isn’t being coy. He loved hosting last year’s Golden Globes, and he’s very open to doing it again. He’s been heavily hinting at that fact for months, most recently last week when a New York Post reporter spotted him in New York with top executives from NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “Ooooooh! The plot thickens,” he blogged almost immediately.

On the red carpet at yesterday’s New York Comedy Festival, he confirmed to Access Hollywood that the possibility of returning “[is] very tempting … for three hours, I’m the most feared man in L.A., so that’s nice.”

Potentially standing in his way? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which was on the receiving end of several of Gervais’ most pointed barbs last year. “I think NBC wants me to do it, but the Hollywood Foreign Press have got to want me as well,” Gervais said. “It’s their event. It’s their party.” Watch below:

Well, of course NBC is pushing for Gervais. Even if you were Tim Allen’s family, you’d probably tune in to the show just to see if the British comedian would dare take more swipes at the industry’s biggest names. Now that Eddie Murphy has quit the Oscars, though, the HFPA might have to act fast. Gervais might not be the classic host for the more reverential Oscars, but it’s not totally inconceivable that the Academy might come calling in the aftermath of their recent fiasco. (After all, plenty of you want him to host.) He even joked, “I’ll [host] that as well. I’ll be in town anyway for the Globes. Two for one offer. I can knock off 20 percent. Two for one deal. I’ll just stay up there.”

The HFPA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but their acquiescence seems inevitable to me. Gervais and the Globes are simply good business. Good funny business, too.

Read more: