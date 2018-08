Bill Murray‘s Caddyshack character, Carl Spackler, may talk more about golf and gophers than great art. But that didn’t stop artist Rich Pellegrino from immortalizing the assistant greenskeeper. His portrait is part of a group show of Murray-inspired work currently being staged at the L.A. branch of Gallery 1988 (nineteeneightyeight.com), which previously hosted Lost– and Beastie Boys-themed exhibitions.