Salman Rushdie tweets about Kim Kardashian

File under: Two people you never expected to say in the same sentence. But with the devastating news that Kim Kardashian has decided to end her marriage after just 72 days, even esteemed author Salman Rushdie had to weigh in on the controversy — on Twitter.

Yesterday, Rushdie tweeted (in three parts!) “1. The marriage of poor kim #kardashian was krushed like a kar in a krashian” “2. her kris kried, not fair! why kan’t I keep my share?” “3. But kardashian fell klean outa fashian.”

The never-to-be-repeated limerick seemed to have come about as a challenge to Rushdie from a follower. Well played, Internet.

Readers: Is this the funniest thing to come out of the Kardashian news?

