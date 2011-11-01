'Walking Dead' ratings dip (but are still huge)

Halloween weekend saw ratings for AMC’s The Walking Dead edge down again. The zombie hit delivered 6.1 million viewers for its 9 p.m. airing, off 9 percent from last week (which was down 8 percent from the show’s second season premiere). Together with its repeat, TWD tallied 8.3 million.

We’re still in normal post-premiere ratings dip territory for the show, which was renewed for a third season last week. Some fans have been getting annoyed with all the angst and speeches, but the ending of Sunday’s episode … that must have woke you up, huh? What do you think of TWD so far?

In other cable ratings news, Starz’ new drama Boss starring Kelsey Grammer took a hit. Airing the same night as Game 7 of the World Series, the show dropped 41 percent its second week, down to 391,000 viewers (and a total of 665,000 if you include its 11 p.m. repeat).

Also: Rosie O’Donnell’s new weekday talk show on OWN fell from its premiere week, yet appears to be settling. Week 2 dropped 23 percent in the ratings to 230,000 viewers, then the third week was basically unchanged. Meanwhile Oprah Winfrey’s repackaged talk show episodes Lifeclass has fared better, hovering around 300,000.