Kim Kardashian: Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at divorce news

On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian performed his civic duty and addressed the news of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ split. “I thought they’d be together for at least another five to 10 Us Weekly covers,” quipped the funnyman. “I wonder what happens to that 20-karat engagement ring he gave her,” added Kimmel. “You know, if nobody’s using it, I bet it would look great in my belly button.”