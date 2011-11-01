Kim Kardashian: Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at divorce news
On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian performed his civic duty and addressed the news of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ split. “I thought they’d be together for at least another five to 10 Us Weekly covers,” quipped the funnyman. “I wonder what happens to that 20-karat engagement ring he gave her,” added Kimmel. “You know, if nobody’s using it, I bet it would look great in my belly button.”
Admitting that he was sucked in by “all 11 hours” of Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event, Kimmel gave snarky kudos to the industrious story spinners at E! before airing the (totally fake) promo for the channel’s next special: Kim & Kris Kall It Kwits. See Kimmel betray his fellow K-named kinsmen after the jump.
What do you think, PopWatchers? And since Kourtney & Kim Take New York‘s new season begins Nov. 27, how will they document Kim and Kris’s unraveling marriage?
