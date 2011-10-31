Kim Kardashian divorces: Only 72 days?!

Okay, so they technically they were right: After a, uh, fairytale 72 days of marriage, Kim Kardashian is filing for divorce from Kris Humphries. (Plan your new Halloween costumes accordingly!) While credit must be given to America’s royal couple for surpassing the likes of Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra (nine days), Britney Spears and Jason Alexander (two days) and Robin Givens and Svetozar Marinkovic (a reported seven minutes) in the pantheon of shortest celebrity marriages, here’s some other numbers to crunch: