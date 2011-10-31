Kim Kardashian divorces: Only 72 days?!
And they said it wouldn’t last!
Okay, so they technically they were right: After a, uh, fairytale 72 days of marriage, Kim Kardashian is filing for divorce from Kris Humphries. (Plan your new Halloween costumes accordingly!) While credit must be given to America’s royal couple for surpassing the likes of Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra (nine days), Britney Spears and Jason Alexander (two days) and Robin Givens and Svetozar Marinkovic (a reported seven minutes) in the pantheon of shortest celebrity marriages, here’s some other numbers to crunch:
- Kim and Kris’ knuptials cost an estimated $20 million, which means that each day of their wedded bliss came to about $277,777.77. Worth every penny, no?
- If the cast of Rent were to sing a song about their season of love, they would have to re-title it to the infinitely less catchy “103,680 Minutes.”
- A $195 set of ice tongs, a $470 picture frame, and a $7,500 Baccarat Cosmos extra large vase. All completely logical items the couple registered for on their wedding that they will now have to divvy up. (I call dibs on the $375 nude black meditating statue by Lalique… but only because I’m still curious to know what in the blazes that is!)
- Three wedding dresses. As you’ll recall Kim wore three Vera Wang gowns on the happiest day of her life. Check it out Kris, this guy has 101 things you can do with them!
- Number of people who — because of this completely shocking divorce — are now jaded and no longer believe that love can conquer all: Incalculable
Who wants to calculate the probability that Keeping Up With the Kardashians ratings go up?
