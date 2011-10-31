Justin Timberlake up for Coen brothers role

Just the other night, Justin Timberlake told David Letterman that he couldn’t seem himself in an old-fashioned movie musical. But what about a Coen brothers music movie? A source close to the production confirms to EW that Timberlake has been offered a role in Inside Llewyn Davis, the Coens’ upcoming film about the 1960’s New York folk music scene. (Variety first reported the story.) Oscar Isaac (Drive) has already been cast as the lead, a struggling musician, and Timberlake could play another folkie who’s romantically involved with a woman, reportedly to be played by Carey Mulligan.

In related casting news, Coen brothers’ favorite John Goodman (The Big Lebowski, Barton Fink) is in talks to join the production, though a deal has not yet been reached.

