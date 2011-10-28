'Hunger Games': Our reaction to the new posters

Yesterday, EW brought you the exclusive first look at Elizabeth Banks in all of Effie Trinket's garish glory. Now Lionsgate has revealed seven other profile shots of the biggest players in its adaptation of Suzanne Collins' YA masterpiece The Hunger Games — you can see them all together here.

The sight of Lenny Kravitz in Cinna's gold-tinged eyelashes is what most got my blood pumping. I've never really quite been able to shake my idea of Cillian Murphy in the role of gentle, lovely Cinna — series heroine Katniss Everdeen's stylist in the Games — until now. Kravitz looks so delicate here, and so elegant. Consider me a believer. And my heart swelled at the sight of Amanda Stenberg's down-turned gaze. The newcomer will play precious Rue — the Games' youngest tribute — and this shot of Stenberg suggests she'll bring just the right sweet vulnerability to the role.

Some slight hiccups to my buzz: I do hope Woody Harrelson's Haymitch isn't actually saddled with Tom Cruise's hair from Interview with a Vampire. (Harrelson's casting thrilled me most of all and I expect he'll be every bit as wonderfully rough and slovenly in the movie as I dreamed.) And surely the similarity in appearance of Josh Hutcherson (Peeta) and Alexander Ludwig (Cato) is merely a product of the amber lighting in these profile shots, yes? EW had the first look at Liam Hemsworth and Hutcherson — who'll play Katniss' staunchest allies at home and in battle — over the summer. Hemsworth had some of Gale's intensity in that henley on our cover, but he might as well be selling Nautica cologne here in the poster.

Finally, Katniss. Good grief, Jennifer Lawrence's face always kind of breaks my heart it holds so much. (In May, EW had the first look of a steely-eyed Jennifer Lawrence in the guise of Collins' warrior hero.) Interestingly, she's the only character facing a different direction in the new Lionsgate posters. That's our Katniss: Forever on the side of right. The Hunger Games will hit theaters on March 23, 2012.

