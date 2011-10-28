The Double

Ron Phillips
Lisa Schwarzbaum
October 28, 2011 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Double

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
98 minutes
Limited Release Date
10/28/11
performer
Richard Gere, Topher Grace
distributor
Image Entertainment
genre
Drama
We gave it a C+

To track down a Soviet assassin suspected in the murder of a U.S. senator (how old-school!), a world-weary retired CIA agent (Richard Gere) is teamed up, against his will, with a gung ho young FBI agent (Topher Grace). The twist in The Double slack mystery-thriller is revealed with a shrug about a third of the way in (and two minutes into the HD movie trailer). After that, it’s all about Gere looking grim, and Grace looking stricken as he learns what we already know. C+

