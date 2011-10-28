type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 98 minutes Limited Release Date 10/28/11 performer Richard Gere, Topher Grace distributor Image Entertainment genre Drama

We gave it a C+

To track down a Soviet assassin suspected in the murder of a U.S. senator (how old-school!), a world-weary retired CIA agent (Richard Gere) is teamed up, against his will, with a gung ho young FBI agent (Topher Grace). The twist in The Double slack mystery-thriller is revealed with a shrug about a third of the way in (and two minutes into the HD movie trailer). After that, it’s all about Gere looking grim, and Grace looking stricken as he learns what we already know. C+