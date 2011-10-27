98 Degrees Justin Jeffre arrested at Occupy Cincinnati

What do Arlo Guthrie, Sean Lennon and Justin Jeffre all have in common? Besides, of course, their rich musical history, all three have taken part in the ongoing Occupy movement. But only Jeffre, who you’ll remember as the other other guy from the 90’s boy band 98 Degrees, has been arrested for taking a stand with the grassroots uprising.

According to the Associated Press, Jeffre “pleaded not guilty to trespassing after being arrested in the Occupy Cincinnati protest.” Jeffre, who has become a political activist in Cincinnati (he is a political blogger for The Cincinnati Beacon), was arrested with 11 others over the weekend for “unlawful use” of the city’s Fountain Square after closing time. On Monday, Jeffre’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him.

In an interview with Cincinnati.com, the former pop star — who admitted he was recognized by some of his cell mates — said his night behind bars “was not fun. But it was the place to be if you are standing up for free speech.” (Please note: In addition to free speech, Jeffre also apparently enjoys Little Caesars Pizza.)

While there’s no word on whether or not Jeffre opted to serenade his fellow Occupyers — like many other musicians lending their support have back in New York City have done — here’s how he could alter some of his 98 Degrees tunes to match the movement’s ideals. For instance:

“I Do (Cherish You…For Taking A Stand Against The One Percent)”

“Give Me One More Night (Una Noche)… To Protest In Fountain Square”

“The Hardest Thing…Is Trying To Start A Revolution”

