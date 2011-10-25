Steve Jobs movie: Aaron Sorkin reportedly approached to write script

With Walter Isaacson’s Steve Jobs bio on sale today and looking like a huge best-seller, talk of the movie — which Sony has reportedly acquired the rights to — is heating up. Today the Los Angeles Times is reporting that Social Network scribe Aaron Sorkin is one of the writers who’ve been approached to possibly work on the project. Although at the moment Sorkin is just considering the project (according to the Times; reps for Sony and Sorkin both declined to comment when contacted by EW), the pairing of writer and material would certainly make sense given Sorkin’s talent for capturing the nuances of difficult stories and complicated personalities.

