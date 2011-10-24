*Special Edition!* The Host's Leaderboard: Tom Bergeron on theme nights, Carson Kressley, Maks
Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron is back for a special mid-season edition of The Host’s Leaderboard on EW.com!
Press play on the little triangle below to hear our [not liiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiive!] phone conversation from Friday. In addition to the very important “scored” topics above, Our Host tells the story of the only time he deliberately screwed up on live television, and later confirms so eloquently what sharp viewers have known all along.
“To Maks, my buttocks have become a bit of a cultural touchstone.”
Many apologies for the huuuuge gas-passing sound at 1:30. It was me shifting my rubber-encased iPhone/recorder on my desk. (Fine! I farted! Fringe Fairy dust!)
