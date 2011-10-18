Kelly Clarkson does 'VH1 Unplugged'

Kelly Clarkson is going Unplugged.

EW has learned exclusively that the first American Idol winner is set to record an episode of VH1’s Unplugged series, where artists perform some of their hits acoustically. The appearance is part of her promotional tour surrounding her fifth studio album, Stronger, which will be released Oct. 24. Several songs from Stronger are already in circulation, including lead single “Mr. Know It All,” as well “What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger)” and “You Love Me.”

Clarkson’s foray into the Unplugged spotlight — which will feature both songs from her forthcoming collection, as well as past favorites — will air on VH1 Nov. 18 at 11 p.m., and will launch on VH1.com the day before, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. Thirty Seconds to Mars, Mumford & Sons, Adele, and Lykke Li have all done Unplugged this year.

