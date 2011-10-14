'Fringe': Anna Torv on Peter, Olivia's relationship with Lincoln

type TV Show Current Status On Hiatus seasons 5 run date 09/09/08 performer Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Kirk Acevedo, Lance Reddick broadcaster Fox genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

Fringe star Anna Torv was largely coy when talking about Peter’s return to the show after having turned the Fringe-verse upside down by being absent for most the season so far. (Save small appearances in shiny surfaces.) But she had much more to say when talking about Lincoln Lee’s addition to the team and his budding friendship (and possibly more!) with Olivia.

“The Olivia we meet and know has known about Fringe Division and had all this time to get used to it and work out that this is her life,” she says. This is a far cry from when Olivia met Peter following the death of her fiance, John. As a result, says Torv, “when Lincoln comes in, she’s a little more open to him [than she was with Peter] and working with someone again.”

But will this ease lead to something more — as some fans have speculated? “I don’t know if that’s going to end up being romantic or not at the moment,” she says.

For more on EW’s chat with Torv, watch the video below!