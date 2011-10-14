'Charlie's Angels' canceled by ABC

Charlie's Angels Close Streaming Options

Some classics — even the cheesiest ones — are better left in the past, and Charlie’s Angels, it seems, is no exception: ABC has shut down production on the reboot from Smallville scribes Al Gough and Miles Millar.

A network representative says the show will continue to air on Thursdays, filling the 8 p.m. slot with an unknown number of episodes (four of the show’s eight shot episodes have aired). Last night’s hour showed some ratings growth for the first time, climbing a tenth of a point to 6 million viewers and a 1.3 adults 18-49 rating. But it wasn’t enough to reverse the show’s fate.

Why did the reboot fail? As Ken Tucker said in his review, the series found more of its inspiration from the Angels movies (co-produced by Drew Barrymore, who also had a production hand in this TV remake) than it did from the 1970s TV series featuring the late Farrah Fawcett. So there was lots of Hollywood-style kick-assery, before Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh retreated all kitten-like to the requisite speaker phone to check in with Charlie.

In a column they wrote for EW, Gough and Millar saw it as a plus that Charlie’s Angels was picked up on the same day the series finale of Smallville aired. “We took that as a fortuitous omen,” they wrote. “The truth is, we won’t know if all our creative bets pay off until the show airs. We have our fingers crossed that the angels will be smiling on us.” Not this time.

Read more:

‘Charlie’s Angels’ review: ‘Angels in Chains’ remade the original. Oh well, at least Erica Durance was the guest star…