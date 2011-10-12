The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- runtime
- 88 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 10/07/11
- performer
- Laurence R. Harvey
- director
- Tom Six
- distributor
- IFC
- genre
- Horror
We gave it a B+
Far more grotesque than the first Human Centipede — in fact, The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence) could be the sickest B movie ever made. But that’s why you may feel gripped by the horror of what you’re seeing and the terror of what’s coming. In a fetid London warehouse, a geek (Laurence R. Harvey) uses a staple gun to make a 10-person centipede. The scatological climax would have the Marquis de Sade gagging into his popcorn. (Also available on demand) B+
