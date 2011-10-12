type Movie Current Status In Season runtime 88 minutes Limited Release Date 10/07/11 performer Laurence R. Harvey director Tom Six distributor IFC genre Horror

We gave it a B+

Far more grotesque than the first Human Centipede — in fact, The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence) could be the sickest B movie ever made. But that’s why you may feel gripped by the horror of what you’re seeing and the terror of what’s coming. In a fetid London warehouse, a geek (Laurence R. Harvey) uses a staple gun to make a 10-person centipede. The scatological climax would have the Marquis de Sade gagging into his popcorn. (Also available on demand) B+