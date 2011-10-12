The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)

Owen Gleiberman
October 12, 2011 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
runtime
88 minutes
Limited Release Date
10/07/11
performer
Laurence R. Harvey
director
Tom Six
distributor
IFC
genre
Horror
We gave it a B+

Far more grotesque than the first Human Centipede — in fact, The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence) could be the sickest B movie ever made. But that’s why you may feel gripped by the horror of what you’re seeing and the terror of what’s coming. In a fetid London warehouse, a geek (Laurence R. Harvey) uses a staple gun to make a 10-person centipede. The scatological climax would have the Marquis de Sade gagging into his popcorn. (Also available on demand) B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now