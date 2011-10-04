Bob Dylan and Williams’ own son spearhead The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams, setting to ?music lyrics that the country forefather left behind after his death at age 29. Fans like Jack White, Levon Helm, and Vince Gill provide original melodies, some too wan for the strength of the lyrics, which range from the deeply romantic to the ? corrosively aggressive. But Dylan’s ”The Love That Faded” is gorgeous. B+

Download these:

Gill’s staggering I Hope You Shed a Million Tears

Alan Jackson’s blissful You’ve Been Lonesome, Too