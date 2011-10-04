The Lost Notebooks ? of Hank Williams review - Various Artists

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams

B+
Show Details
type
Music
Genre
Country
Performer
Various Artists
Ken Tucker
October 04, 2011 at 04:00 AM EDT

Bob Dylan and Williams’ own son spearhead The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams, setting to ?music lyrics that the country forefather left behind after his death at age 29. Fans like Jack White, Levon Helm, and Vince Gill provide original melodies, some too wan for the strength of the lyrics, which range from the deeply romantic to the ? corrosively aggressive. But Dylan’s ”The Love That Faded” is gorgeous. B+

Download these:
Gill’s staggering I Hope You Shed a Million Tears
Alan Jackson’s blissful You’ve Been Lonesome, Too

The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams

type
Music
Genre
Country
Performer
Various Artists
Complete Coverage
The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now