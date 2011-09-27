'Glee': Idina Menzel returns as Rachel's mother

Glee Close Streaming Options

Idina Menzel’s Shelby Corcoran returns to Lima, Ohio tonight, bringing back both the baby she adopted from Quinn and Puck, as well as Rachel’s conflicting emotions about her biological mother.

And as if there isn’t already enough potential for high drama, Kurt’s got some new issues to deal with as he tries out for the lead in the school play. Shouldn’t be anything a little song and dance can’t fix, right? We’ll see.

