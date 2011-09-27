'Glee': Idina Menzel returns as Rachel's mother

By Abby West
Updated December 20, 2019 at 01:54 AM EST
Advertisement
Credit: Mike Yarish/FOX

Glee

Idina Menzel’s Shelby Corcoran returns to Lima, Ohio tonight, bringing back both the baby she adopted from Quinn and Puck, as well as Rachel’s conflicting emotions about her biological mother.

And as if there isn’t already enough potential for high drama, Kurt’s got some new issues to deal with as he tries out for the lead in the school play. Shouldn’t be anything a little song and dance can’t fix, right? We’ll see.

You can watch tonight’s episode with us on our new second-screen app, EW.com’s ViEWer. Just click here to try it out. Come on. You know you wanna.

And you should check back after the show for our recap or join Keith Staskiewicz’s inaugural meeting of the Diss-a-Glee Club. (We mean it this time. Some overbearing cheerleading coach sabotaged him last week but this week he outmaneuvered her.)

Read more:

TV Jukebox: What were your favorite songs in shows this week?

‘Sesame Street’ parodies ‘Glee’ perfectly: Watch and learn!

‘Glee’ premiere ratings down 32 percent from last year. Why didn’t you watch?

Episode Recaps

Glee

Jane Lynch, Lea Michele, and high school anxiety star in Fox’s campy musical.

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 6
rating
genre
status
  • In Season
network
  • Fox
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com