'Mad Men' Jon Hamm and John Slattery in season 5 set pics

By Lanford Beard
Updated August 03, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
Jeff Steinberg/Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

Settle in with your Old Fashioneds, my friends, because we’ve still got a long wait until Mad Men returns to our TV screens. Until then, three new pictures of stars Jon Hamm, John Slattery, and Vincent Kartheiser on set have emerged. And let me tell you, that Don Draper can lean with the best of ’em. (What can’t that man do?) See more pics of the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce crew after the jump.

The man himself, Don Draper (Hamm)

Lewis Jacobs/NBC

Roger Sterling (Slattery) is TCB

Lewis Jacobs/NBC

Sneaky Pete Campbell (Kartheiser) and Draper — Hey! There was no Starbucks in the ’60s!

Lewis Jacobs/NBC

