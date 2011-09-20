'The Sitter' clip: Jonah Hill gets beat up

Jonah Hill’s particular brand of crazy works great in an ensemble (à la Superbad and Knocked Up), but in his upcoming film The Sitter, the funnyman takes center stage as a college-aged babysitter who finds himself being chased by drug dealers… with three kids in tow. (Hello Adventures in Babysitting!) And as we see in a new red-band clip for Sitter, Director David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) is clearly not afraid of abusing his star.

In a scant 32 seconds, we see Hill’s protagonist take multiple beatings. Who can resist a little chuckle at the way Hill’s legs flip up when he gets coldcocked at 0:20?

Check out the NSFW video after the jump and let us know if the idea of Hill in constant pain entices you.

