type Movie Current Status In Season runtime 119 minutes Limited Release Date 09/16/11 performer Sebastian Schipper, Sophie Rois director Tom Tykwer distributor Strand Releasing genre Drama, Comedy

We gave it a B-

German filmmaker Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run) noodles around with form, composition, and sexuality in 3, a playfully pieced-together, beautifully shot, and secretly ridiculous drama about a triangular relationship among blasé Berliners. Hanna (Sophie Rois) begins a sexy affair with Adam (Devid Striesow), and then Simon (Sebastian Schipper) begins a sexy affair with Adam (common for Adam, a whole new world for Simon), and neither knows of the other’s sexy affair, ha-ha, even though Hanna and Simon have been together for 20 years. B-