Lisa Schwarzbaum
September 16, 2011 at 04:00 AM EDT

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
runtime
119 minutes
Limited Release Date
09/16/11
performer
Sebastian Schipper, Sophie Rois
director
Tom Tykwer
distributor
Strand Releasing
genre
Drama, Comedy
German filmmaker Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run) noodles around with form, composition, and sexuality in 3, a playfully pieced-together, beautifully shot, and secretly ridiculous drama about a triangular relationship among blasé Berliners. Hanna (Sophie Rois) begins a sexy affair with Adam (Devid Striesow), and then Simon (Sebastian Schipper) begins a sexy affair with Adam (common for Adam, a whole new world for Simon), and neither knows of the other’s sexy affair, ha-ha, even though Hanna and Simon have been together for 20 years. B-

