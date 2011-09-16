3
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- runtime
- 119 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 09/16/11
- performer
- Sebastian Schipper, Sophie Rois
- director
- Tom Tykwer
- distributor
- Strand Releasing
- genre
- Drama, Comedy
We gave it a B-
German filmmaker Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run) noodles around with form, composition, and sexuality in 3, a playfully pieced-together, beautifully shot, and secretly ridiculous drama about a triangular relationship among blasé Berliners. Hanna (Sophie Rois) begins a sexy affair with Adam (Devid Striesow), and then Simon (Sebastian Schipper) begins a sexy affair with Adam (common for Adam, a whole new world for Simon), and neither knows of the other’s sexy affair, ha-ha, even though Hanna and Simon have been together for 20 years. B-
Comments