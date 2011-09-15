FX
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- type
- TV Show
- Current Status
- In Season
- run date
- 08/04/05
- performer
- Jordan Reid Berkow, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson
- broadcaster
- FX
- genre
- Comedy
To play Mac this season, Rob McElhenney gained 50 pounds, just because he thought it would be funny. ”In sitcoms, people get better-looking as years go by,” explains the exec producer and star. On Sunny, ”we want to take the glamour out of entertainment.” Lots of ugly stuff will happen in season 7: Dee (Kaitlin Olson) holds a (fake) funeral for a baby; Dennis (Glenn Howerton) goes sociopathic at his high school reunion; and Frank (Danny DeVito) pulls a Pretty Woman. Says Howerton, also an exec producer: ”She’s not so much a hooker with a heart of gold as a hooker who bangs dudes and smokes crack.” (Sept. 15)
