It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FX
EW Staff
September 15, 2011 at 04:00 AM EDT

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
08/04/05
performer
Jordan Reid Berkow, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson
broadcaster
FX
genre
Comedy

To play Mac this season, Rob McElhenney gained 50 pounds, just because he thought it would be funny. ”In sitcoms, people get better-looking as years go by,” explains the exec producer and star. On Sunny, ”we want to take the glamour out of entertainment.” Lots of ugly stuff will happen in season 7: Dee (Kaitlin Olson) holds a (fake) funeral for a baby; Dennis (Glenn Howerton) goes sociopathic at his high school reunion; and Frank (Danny DeVito) pulls a Pretty Woman. Says Howerton, also an exec producer: ”She’s not so much a hooker with a heart of gold as a hooker who bangs dudes and smokes crack.” (Sept. 15)

Helpful Links
Fall TV We Want to See: Ken’s 10

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now