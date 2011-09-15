It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 08/04/05 performer Jordan Reid Berkow, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson broadcaster FX genre Comedy

To play Mac this season, Rob McElhenney gained 50 pounds, just because he thought it would be funny. ”In sitcoms, people get better-looking as years go by,” explains the exec producer and star. On Sunny, ”we want to take the glamour out of entertainment.” Lots of ugly stuff will happen in season 7: Dee (Kaitlin Olson) holds a (fake) funeral for a baby; Dennis (Glenn Howerton) goes sociopathic at his high school reunion; and Frank (Danny DeVito) pulls a Pretty Woman. Says Howerton, also an exec producer: ”She’s not so much a hooker with a heart of gold as a hooker who bangs dudes and smokes crack.” (Sept. 15)

