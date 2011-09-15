type TV Show Current Status On Hiatus seasons 8 performer Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Keith Carradine, Erik King, Jamie Murray broadcaster Showtime Networks Inc. genre Drama

We gave it a B

A year has passed since Lumen (Julia Stiles) left Dexter (Michael C. Hall) holding the metaphorical bag of body parts. How’s he doing now? ”Last season Dexter went down a very dark path, and we’re trying to find our way back to the Dexter we knew in season 1 but also absorb what we learned along the way,” notes exec producer Scott Buck. The revitalized serial killer, who’s on a ”spiritual search,” will cross paths with a captivating religious-studies professor (Edward James Olmos) who’s linked to a series of horrific murders. ”From the moment he enters the screen, we know that this person is going to have a very significant presence on Dexter,” says Buck, ”particularly with where his head is at this year.” (Oct. 2)

