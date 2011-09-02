Voicemails from Patrick Wilson

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Hey, it’s Patrick Wilson calling you from A Gifted Man. We’re into episode 3. Just met the lovely Rachelle Lefevre, who just started work. She’s going to move into the building here. Margo Martindale is here as well. We got a bunch of Emmy nominees, a bunch of movie and TV folk, and of course, being in New York, the best of the theater scene as well. It’s good. All is wonderful. I’m excited, I’m tired, but it’s going to be worth it because we’re making an awesome show. I’m kind of unclear on how I should do this. Anyway, there it is!

I thought it was kind of interesting. Yesterday we got to film at Oheka Castle [on Long Island], which is, from what I’ve found, the second-largest home in the United States, coming in at just over 109,000 square feet. We shot some stuff out there and got to take a peek in the Chaplin room because apparently the builder, Otto [Hermann Kahn], was friends with Charlie Chaplin. It was certainly a bit of history. That’s the exciting thing about New York, getting to use New York for all its wonderful locations, and of course its actors. Talk to you soon!