Toronto Film Festival: 'Page Eight' with Rachel Weisz to close festival
After recently announcing a documentary roster packed with Oscar winners, the Toronto International Film Festival is upping up the star power with more announcements. Rachel Weisz and Bill Nighy’s spy film Page Eight, also starring Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, and Judy Davis, will close the festival.
Also joining the mix are Nicole Kidman and Nicolas Cage’s home invasion chiller Trespass, Jennifer Hudson and Terrence Howard’s Mandela biopic Winnie, Gerard Butler’s based-on-a-true story Machine Gun Preacher, Jason Statham and Robert De Niro’s shoot-em-up Killer Elite, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Hugh Dancy’s Victorian-era vibrator comedy Hysteria, Rebecca Hall and Dominic West’s supernatural thriller The Awakening, and Catherine Deneuve’s French-language ode to femininity Beloved.
TIFF 2011 runs from Sept. 8-18.
