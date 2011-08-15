'The Help': The EW Twitter Exit Poll
Each week, we invite our Twitter followers to share their 140-character reviews of the weekend’s big opening films in our EW Exit Poll. Rise of the Planet of the Apes may have stayed on top for a second week, but The Help was the movie that had everyone talking… and laughing… and crying. This week’s winning submissions are after the jump.
Want to see your mini-review featured in our next Exit Poll? Tweet us your review of one of this weekend’s big openings and include #EWExitPoll. Thanks to this week’s featured reviewers (you can find more here). For the latest on summer movies … and a lot more, follow @EW. And subscribe to out @EWAlerts for breaking entertainment news tweeted 24/7.
