Katy Perry and Rebecca Black re-team onstage

Katy Perry and underage crooners: The lovefest continues.

Perry had some onstage “fun fun fun fun” with teen sensation Rebecca Black this weekend in Los Angeles. The “infamous” Black (Perry’s words, not ours!) made a surprise appearance alongside the “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” songstress for a rousing rendition of Black’s meme-tastic hit “Friday” on Aug. 5 — a Friday, conveniently. After the song, Perry gave Black a hug and a big-sisterly pat on the head, and the two proclaimed their mutual affection for one another.

After Black’s exit — to the delight of her fans — Perry shouted, “Dammit! I love the Internet.”

Teenage dream team? We’ll take it. Watch the video below:

Perry and Black also collaborated earlier this year for Perry’s high school-themed “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” video, in which Black played the beautiful, popular friend of Perry’s adorably geeky alter ego Kathy Beth Terry. Additionally, Perry has demonstrated a very public fondness for baby-faced teen star Justin Bieber, who she she’s jokingly called her “adopted son.”

MusicMix readers, weigh in: Is Katy Perry’s love of teenagers adorable or annoying? And will Rebecca Black’s career continue to blossom under the mentorship of Katy Perry?