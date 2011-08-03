'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' tops $1 billion

Paramount Pictures
Grady Smith
August 03, 2011 at 03:29 PM EDT

Transformers

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
runtime
143 minutes
Wide Release Date
07/03/07
performer
Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese, Anthony Anderson, Josh Duhamel
director
Michael Bay
distributor
Paramount Pictures
author
Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure

Cue the Michael Bay haters!

In what’s becoming an increasingly common achievement in Hollywood, Transformers: Dark of the Moon crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office on Tuesday, the film’s 35th day of release. In doing so, Dark of the Moon became the first film in the Transformers franchise to earn $1 billion (not surprisingly, it’s also the first one released in 3-D…), as well as Paramount’s first-ever $1 billion box office hit.

The robot-alien blockbuster, which has earned $338.8 million domestically and $663 million overseas, is the third film to surpass $1 billion this summer, following Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

So how long until Paramount officially announces Transformers 4?

