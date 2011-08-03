'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' tops $1 billion

Transformers
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- runtime
- 143 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 07/03/07
- performer
- Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese, Anthony Anderson, Josh Duhamel
- director
- Michael Bay
- distributor
- Paramount Pictures
- author
- Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci
- genre
- Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure
Cue the Michael Bay haters!
In what’s becoming an increasingly common achievement in Hollywood, Transformers: Dark of the Moon crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office on Tuesday, the film’s 35th day of release. In doing so, Dark of the Moon became the first film in the Transformers franchise to earn $1 billion (not surprisingly, it’s also the first one released in 3-D…), as well as Paramount’s first-ever $1 billion box office hit.
The robot-alien blockbuster, which has earned $338.8 million domestically and $663 million overseas, is the third film to surpass $1 billion this summer, following Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.
So how long until Paramount officially announces Transformers 4?
