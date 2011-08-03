'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' tops $1 billion

type Movie Current Status In Season runtime 143 minutes Wide Release Date 07/03/07 performer Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese, Anthony Anderson, Josh Duhamel director Michael Bay distributor Paramount Pictures author Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure

Cue the Michael Bay haters!

In what’s becoming an increasingly common achievement in Hollywood, Transformers: Dark of the Moon crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office on Tuesday, the film’s 35th day of release. In doing so, Dark of the Moon became the first film in the Transformers franchise to earn $1 billion (not surprisingly, it’s also the first one released in 3-D…), as well as Paramount’s first-ever $1 billion box office hit.

The robot-alien blockbuster, which has earned $338.8 million domestically and $663 million overseas, is the third film to surpass $1 billion this summer, following Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

So how long until Paramount officially announces Transformers 4?

