Enrique Iglesias on 'Behind the Music': His meteoric rise to stardom -- EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW VIDEO

Only a handful of stars have rocketed to fame as quickly as Latin singer Enrique Iglesias did when he cracked the global pop market in 1999.

A string of hits that included “Be With You” and “Hero” solidified him as a superstar here in America. That meteoric rise is chronicled in the latest episode of VH1’s Behind the Music: Enrique Iglesias, which will air on the cable network Sunday, July 31, at 10 p.m. EW has the exclusive preview clip of the hour-long episode.

“My first album had just sold, like, six and a half million copies in Spanish,” Iglesias remembers in the preview clip, “and two million in the U.S. with the Spanish album, which was crazy.” The clip also features an interview from a much-younger Iglesias, talking about his pre-fame romantic trials back in 1999. “Before I was a singer, I used to get dumped all the time,” he says. “Suddenly, you become a singer, and someone’s sex life can definitely get a lot better.”

The episode, of course, also retraces the rest of Iglesias’ career and what led him to sell more than 58 million records worldwide. Iglesias discusses how he came to be the man he is today, what the people in his life mean to him, and his 10-year relationship with tennis superstar Anna Kournikova. Plus: He reveals his thoughts on the rumors and issues that have plagued him during his career.

EW has the exclusive first look at the episode here:

