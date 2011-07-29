Dominic Cooper pulls 'Double' duty

His Big Moment

Dominic Cooper, who has costarred in Mamma Mia! and An Education and currently appears as inventor Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger, now tackles the most ambitious task of his career: In The Devil’s Double, he plays Iraqi civilian Latif Yahia as well as Saddam Hussein’s son Uday, for whom Yahia was recruited to serve as a body double. ”People have told me they forget the same actor is playing both roles,” says the 33-year-old. ”It’s absolutely the biggest compliment.”

Take Two

Location and budget constraints meant Cooper had to film both roles simultaneously on any given shooting day. ”I would choose to do Uday first, because he was very much in charge of the scene,” he says. ”When that was filmed, I would then become Latif and have the other performance in an earpiece. I was just rushing in and out of different costumes and changing into different characters. It was terribly exhilarating.”

Next Up

Cooper will play a film producer in November’s My Week With Marilyn opposite Michelle Williams, and has recently wrapped Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, in which he’ll appear as Lincoln’s mentor.