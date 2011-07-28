Amy Winehouse: Family believes singer may have died from alcohol withdrawal

The family of Amy Winehouse believes the star may have died as a result of alcohol withdrawal, according to People. The British singer, whose body was found on Saturday at her home in London, reportedly ignored doctors’ advice to gradually cut down her alcohol intake and, over the last three weeks her life, stopped drinking entirely.

An unnamed friend of the Winehouse family has told British tabloid the Sun the family believes this decision may have ultimately induced a seizure. “Abstinence gave her body such a fright they thought it was eventually the cause of her death,” said the source. People has confirmed that this is the family’s belief.

According to police officials in London, the autopsy performed on the singer Amy Winehouse returned inconclusive results. It could take up to four weeks for the results of further toxicology tests to be known.