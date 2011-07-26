Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock! In your honor, we'll get sucked into 'The Proposal' every time it's on cable!

It’s hard to believe that Sandra Bullock is 47 today, isn’t it, PopWatchers? Never mind the fact that the gracious Oscar/Razzie winner has never looked better, but it seems like just yesterday — 1994, to be exact — that we met a talented up-and-comer with a knack for driving bomb-laden buses to safety. (Her only victim: Cans. They were just cans.)

So what better way to celebrate the star, who only seems to be getting better with age, than with a Sandra Bullock marathon? Lucky for us, at any give moment, While You Were Sleeping, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, or Miss Congeniality is on cable and we have zero qualms about watching them for the 139th time each. While the Internet (as seen in your 1995 classic The Net) has been happy to point out today that you’ve received something of a karmic birthday bonus, we just hope you have a nice day filled with well wishes, birthday cards (especially if they came from a magic, time-traveling mail box), and quality time with your insanely cute son.