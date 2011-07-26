Cee Lo Green announces new Goodie Mob album, because he is not at all busy

Goodie Mob type Music

Cee Lo Green is slowly morphing into the hip-hop James Franco.

So even though he had to bow out of his opening slot on the Rihanna tour due to his over-extended schedule, Green is still pushing ahead with yet another project. (And no, he will not be appearing on General Hospital.) Luckily, this one is a home run—the Atlanta native tweeted yesterday that not only would the new Goodie Mob album drop this fall, but that it would be called We Sell Drugs Too.

Along with Outkast, Goodie Mob (consisting of Cee Lo, T-Mo, Big Gipp and Khujo) helped launch the Dirty South revolution in ’90s hip-hop, introducing elements of back-porch grit and gospel-tinged soul into an often stagnant rap universe overcrowded with Diddy productions. Their first two album (1995’s Soul Food and 1998’s Still Standing) are both stone-cold classics, and there are moments on 1999’s World Party that stand out. Cee-Lo left the group shortly after the release of World Party to pursue a solo career, and the rest of the group carried on as a trio (they released one album in that form in 2004’s One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show).

The group reconciled in 2006 and have appeared on stage together on a handful of occasions since then. The combination of Cee-Lo’s continued evolution and the old-school, down-home spitting of the rest of the Goodies is enticing, and as long as the reconstituted Goodie Mob crank out joints like “Black Ice” (from Still Standing), then hip-hop will have an excellent fall:

