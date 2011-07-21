Peter Jackson's 'The Hobbit' production video

type Movie Current Status In Season runtime 170 minutes Wide Release Date 12/14/12 performer Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Martin Freeman, Hugo Weaving, Elijah Wood director Peter Jackson distributor Warner Bros. genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure

Peter Jackson may be skipping out on Comic-Con, but he’s making up for his absence by giving fans a ton of intel on his upcoming Hobbit adaptation. For the past few weeks, the director has been releasing lengthy production videos on his Facebook page that offer substantial previews of The Hobbit‘s sets and characters.

Yesterday, Jackson released his third behind-the-scenes video, and if you’re a hobbitual Tolkien addict like me, you’re going to want to see it. We see our first glimpses of Gollum’s cave, Cate Blanchett in costume, Rivendell, and a whole bunch of dwarves. If, however, you don’t feel like spending 13 minutes watching the clip — first off, who are you? — check out my convenient screengrab essay of the preview below the video!

Gollum’s Cave (Andy Serkis, who is also serving as 2nd assistant director, is back to play Gollum)

The dwarves battling at Trollshaw

Rivendell

Elrond (Hugo Weaving) at his table

Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) in her ethereal gown

The taller actors (who portray the dwarves in close-ups and in Bag End) standing with the smaller actors (who appear in wide battle shots and along the quest)

SARUMAN?!

Ugh. Some dwarves just don’t appreciate a good air-drum solo…

Read More:

‘The Hobbit’: Peter Jackson takes fans on location(s) in latest Facebook video

‘The Hobbit’: Peter Jackson offers the first look at Thorin Oakenshield

Follow Grady on Twitter: @BoxOfficeJunkie