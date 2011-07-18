Kanye West makes surprise cameo with Q-Tip at hip-hop festival in Brooklyn: Watch the video here

When New York rhymer Q-Tip and his A Tribe Called Quest dropped their classic hip-hop set Midnight Marauders in 1993, Kanye West–an avid fan of the trio–was 19.

So you can imagine the joy he felt last Saturday when his teen idol brought him, now a full-on star himself, up on stage as a surprise guest at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival to perform Marauders‘ standout single “Award Tour.”

A Chicago native, West looked right at home on the outdoor NY stage. In his retro chic tank top and snapback cap, Kanye didn’t just rock with Tip, but also hopped off the stage and into the crowd to perform the title track from his last album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Check out the clips after the jump.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen Kanye that geeked on stage; it looks like he was having as much fun as the fans were.

