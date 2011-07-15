Errol Morris: 5 essential docs

1. The Fog of War (2003)

This candid interview with Robert S. McNamara — the steely former secretary of defense who shaped the Vietnam War — won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

2. Standard Operating Procedure (2008)

Morris staged elaborate reenactments to illustrate the prisoner abuse at Abu Ghraib.

3. Fast, Cheap & Out of Control (1997)

Archival clips from oddball B movies punctuate this profile of four men with weird jobs, including a lion tamer and a topiary sculptor.

4. The Thin Blue Line (1988)

The thriller-taut doc helped free its subject, Randall Adams, who was serving a life sentence for a 1976 murder he didn’t commit.

5. Gates of Heaven (1978)

Morris’ first movie is a moving, tragicomic portrait of the people whose lives were touched by the closing of a California pet cemetery.