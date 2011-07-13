'Project Runway' season 9 designers unveiled

You better work! Lifetime has the 20 new designers for Project Runway season 9 up online, and it’s bothering me way more than it should that some of their Facebook “like” tallies are exponentially higher than the others. Is “Gunnar Deatherage” a) a real person and b) the most popular because he’s the only one wearing shades in his headshot? Should I be wearing my favorite big-ass mirrorball sunglasses while I blog? Should I start a campaign for everyone who reads this to log on and “like” Becky Ross right now? I’d feel so good about that, but also dishonest. She might be annoying. You guys. Facebook is crazy.