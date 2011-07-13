Lil Wayne apologizes for album delay with new 'Sorry 4 the Wait' mixtape

Since his release from prison, fans of Lil Wayne have been looking forward to his next album, Tha Carter IV.

And honestly, we should already have it by now. Weezy’s sequel to his 2008 smash Carter III was originally slated for a spring release, but has been pushed back to Aug. 29. And with his latest single “How to Love” sitting pretty in the top 10 of Billboard hot 100 singles chart, that date finally seems like a reality.

Still, Wayne feels that an apology is is order. Enter Sorry 4 the Wait, a mixtape that he released this morning that functions as an appetizer to Carter IV. On it, he jacks beats from recent hits like Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls),” and Big Sean’s “My Last.”

Lyrically there’s not much new territory traveled here–just more raps about his own excellence, be it in the recording studio or in the sack. And frankly, it lacks the passion and energy of his last tape, 2009’s No Ceilings.

Have you heard Sorry 4 the Wait yet? What do you think of it? Let us know.