Is it July 20, 2012 yet? No? Damn. Well, to tide yourself over until the release of Christopher Nolan’s third Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises, check out the new teaser poster for the. Most. Anticipated. Film. Of. Next. Year. (Besides, of course, The Hunger Games… The Hobbit… Bond 23… Why can’t it be 2012 already?!) The poster might remind you of another new classic of Nolan’s (think: Buuuum… Buuuum!) or just make you very interested in seeing how Dark Knight Rises destroys poor Pittsburgh Gotham City. See it after the jump!