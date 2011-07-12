The Dark Knight Rises

By Kate Ward
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:32 PM EDT
The Dark Knight Rises

Is it July 20, 2012 yet? No? Damn. Well, to tide yourself over until the release of Christopher Nolan’s third Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises, check out the new teaser poster for the. Most. Anticipated. Film. Of. Next. Year. (Besides, of course, The Hunger GamesThe HobbitBond 23… Why can’t it be 2012 already?!) The poster might remind you of another new classic of Nolan’s (think: Buuuum… Buuuum!) or just make you very interested in seeing how Dark Knight Rises destroys poor Pittsburgh Gotham City. See it after the jump!

