Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows tickets

Willy Wonka’s got nothing on these golden tickets.

With just a week to go until Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, opens in theaters (yes, it’s only Thursday, but for the fans lining up for those midnight showings, every minute counts), tickets for screenings are already becoming increasingly hard to collect. In fact, at this point, you might have better luck snagging a seat at Book of Mormon than at your local multiplex for HP‘s last stand next weekend.

A little under a month ago, EW learned from online ticket seller Fandango that advance purchases for Part 2 were making up for nearly 52 percent of the company’s sales. By mid-June, the site was already experiencing “brisk ticket sales” for the final chapter of the beloved saga and the numbers have only continued to increase since. According to a report from Fandango, Part 2, which is already their “fastest-selling title of the year so far,” has also “sold out more than 2,000 … show times across the country.” And while Part 1 had more than 2,000 sold-out screenings before it even opened, the HP conclusion is still “outpacing each previous Potter film in ticket sales on Fandango at the same point in each film’s sales cycle.”

Update: MovieTickets.com confirmed to EW that they’ve had similar sales on their site. Sold out performances are nearing 2,000 as well and P2 advance sales are outpacing P1 “based on the same numbers of days prior to release.”

In other words, if you don’t have a ticket already, you’d better act faster than you would during a game of Quidditch. But I’m curious, PopWatchers, do you already have yours or are you waiting until the crowds die down? Will you take a gamble on opening night and see if you can snag a ticket in your area? Better yet, if you do have your HP ticket, how early did you buy it? What’s the earliest you’ve ever purchased an advanced ticket, HP or otherwise? And how jealous are you of anyone who turned up at the London premiere today? Let us know in the comments section below!

