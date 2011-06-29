Valerie Harper joins Drop Dead Diva

Drop Dead Diva type TV Show

Season 3 of Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva, which premiered June 19, has already featured guest spots from the likes of Paula Abdul, Wendy Williams, and LeAnn Rimes. But it’s about to get even starrier: EW has exclusively learned that Mary Tyler Moore star Valerie Harper is on the dramedy’s Atlanta set today, shooting a guest spot for an episode that will air Sept. 11.

Like many guest stars before her, Harper will play a judge on the show. Specifically, she’s Leslie Singer, a smart, no-nonsense judge who’s presiding over Jane (Brooke Elliott) in the courtroom. The case finds Jane representing a notorious bridezilla who is suing for injuries sustained after a bridal-sale stampede — but judge Singer throws out some evidence, which causes Jane to have to get creative.

“In the Drop Dead Diva tradition of legendary funny ladies playing our judges — Rosie [O’Donnell], Wanda [Sykes], Paula [Abdul] — we are honored to have Valerie Harper sitting on the bench,” Diva creator and EP Josh Berman tells EW. “And what a case she landed on! A stampede of bridal bargain shoppers! If anyone can keep her courtroom under control, it’s Valerie Harper.”

Need to catch up on Drop Dead Diva? You’re in luck: Lifetime is doing a marathon of season 2 on Sunday, July 3, starting at 10 a.m. That will roll right into the first two episodes of season 3, which have already premiered, at 9 and 10 p.m. The next new episode of Diva will air July 10 at 9 p.m.

