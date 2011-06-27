Das Boot Blu-ray Review

June 27, 2011

Das Boot

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
performer
Herbert Gronemeyer, Jurgen Prochnow
director
Wolfgang Petersen
author
Wolfgang Petersen
genre
Drama, War, Foreign Language

Wolfgang Petersen’s 1981 breakthrough Das Boot about a WWII German U-boat crew patrolling the Atlantic was remarkable for its bold decision to contain almost all of the action within the submarine’s claustrophobic interior, putting the audience under as much tension as the ship’s creaking hull. Now, 30 years later, the movie gets plenty of room to breathe with its Blu-ray debut on a 2-Disc Collector’s Set (R). The HD transfer of the 31/2-hour director’s cut is so crisp you can see the dirt in the crew’s unkempt beards. There’s also a bevy of new EXTRAS, like a guided tour of the set and a retrospective documentary with Petersen and star Jürgen Prochnow. Both help ensure that your time and money are well sunk into this battleship of a release. A?

