Ben Affleck casts Ben Affleck as star of 'Argo'

Ben Affleck didn’t have to look very far for the leading man of his next directorial effort, Argo. EW has confirmed that Affleck will be doing double duty behind the camera and in front of it for his upcoming political thriller about the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. In his filmmaking follow-up to 2010’s Beantown crime hit The Town, Affleck will play a CIA agent who hatched a stranger-than-fiction plot about a phony Hollywood production in order to extract six Americans from Iran in the ’70s. According to Variety, which first broke the news, Alan Arkin and John Goodman are in final negotiations to costar. George Clooney is one of the film’s producers. After Argo, Affleck plans to keep his director’s hat on. The busy hyphenate recently signed on to helm an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s page-turner Tell No One, which was previously turned into a French film in 2006.