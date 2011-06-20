'Sports Show with Norm Macdonald' canceled: Macdonald reacts

Fans of Sports Show with Norm Macdonald are probably uttering a collective, “Wait, what?” today, as a Comedy Central spokesperson confirmed that the network will “not be moving forward with production on a new season of Sports Show.” The Macdonald-hosted comedy, which lampooned the world of sports, wrapped up its first season earlier this month, averaging 1.1 million viewers in the Tuesdays-at-10:30 p.m. slot.

Macdonald quipped to EW that he had not been “officially” informed of the bad news, noting, “A Minute with Stan Hooper is still officially on hiatus,” a reference to his short-lived 2003 Fox sitcom. He also said that he was open to hosting a similar-style program (“I like doing a funny show where I don’t have to act and fall in love with a girl”) and talked up “an Internet campaign to save the show, almost like they do with shows about witches and vampires and aliens from outer space…. Maybe I’ll call [the network] and ask them to bring it back. I’ll say, ‘Just bring it back. How much could it hurt television, really?'”