Harry Potter Screen Test Radcliffe Watson

Over the course of eight Harry Potter movies, we’ve watched stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint grow from adorably puckish tweens into moody teenagers into even-more-moody-but-those-are-the-times-we-live-in young adults. The final Harry Potter film will be emotionally brutalizing for audiences on July 15, but if you’d like a flashback to happier times, check out the video that Warner Bros. just released of the three actors in their very first group screen test for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Radcliffe looks mildly bemused, Grint looks angrily confused, and Watson rolls her eyes. Ah, youth! Check out the video: