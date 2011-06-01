'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' trailer

Looks like that suspiciously high-quality "bootleg" teaser for The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actually was unauthorized: The Red Band trailer, which featured brief snippets of violence and nudity, has been pulled from the internet. In its place, the studio has released an official trailer. The structure is essentially the same: a recording of "Immigrant Song" by Trent Reznor and Karen O plays over quick-cut snippets that basically take you through the whole movie, Femme Fatale-style. The only major difference I could spot was that the new trailer features Robin Wright more prominently — which is never a bad thing. A significant majority of people liked what they saw in the original bootleg teaser; check out the new video below: